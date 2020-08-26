Wedbush Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.69.

NYSE:CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.52. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,479.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,407.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

