Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PDC Energy (PDCE)

8/20/2020 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2020 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2020 – PDC Energy is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

8/8/2020 – PDC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

8/8/2020 – PDC Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $16.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2020 – PDC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

7/24/2020 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

7/17/2020 – PDC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – PDC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

7/3/2020 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.90. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 355.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 882,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 579,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 168.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 525,588 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

