Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nantkwest (NK)

8/20/2020 – Nantkwest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

8/15/2020 – Nantkwest was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2020 – Nantkwest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

8/7/2020 – Nantkwest was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/9/2020 – Nantkwest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

7/8/2020 – Nantkwest is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Nantkwest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

Nantkwest stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of $838.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.02. Nantkwest Inc has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 13,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $123,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,204,243 shares in the company, valued at $28,838,187. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 29,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $385,213.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,204,243 shares in the company, valued at $41,687,201.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,605 shares of company stock worth $4,281,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

