Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tele Columbus (TC1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tele Columbus (ETR: TC1) recently:

8/18/2020 – Tele Columbus was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Tele Columbus was given a new €2.00 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Tele Columbus was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Tele Columbus was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TC1 stock opened at €3.34 ($3.92) on Wednesday. Tele Columbus AG has a 1-year low of €1.55 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of €3.95 ($4.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.37. The company has a market capitalization of $425.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.88.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

