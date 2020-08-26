Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Callaway Golf (ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2020 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $17.50 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Callaway Golf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $21.00.

6/29/2020 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Callaway Golf Co alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 436,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $4,440,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.