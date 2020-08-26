Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WESCO International (WCC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2020 – WESCO International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/18/2020 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $35.00 to $44.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – WESCO International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:WCC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.89. 426,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,066. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 962,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $34,449,162.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 662,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.41 per share, with a total value of $23,469,925.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 539.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 131.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

