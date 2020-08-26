Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cambium Networks (CMBM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2020 – Cambium Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Cambium Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $8.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Cambium Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

8/6/2020 – Cambium Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

7/25/2020 – Cambium Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2020 – Cambium Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.50 to $16.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/13/2020 – Cambium Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

7/12/2020 – Cambium Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2020 – Cambium Networks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2020 – Cambium Networks is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cambium Networks Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $389.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Corporation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

