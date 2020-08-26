Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS: ZFSVF):

8/25/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/16/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of ZFSVF traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.25. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.98 and its 200 day moving average is $351.28. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 1-year low of $259.50 and a 1-year high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

