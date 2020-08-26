Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,942 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.9% of Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.00. 3,673,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $349.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.