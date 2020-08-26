Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $216.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1,612.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.85 and a 200 day moving average of $184.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,039. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

