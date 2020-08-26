Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.56. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 102,379 shares.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAD. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

