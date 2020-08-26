Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,141,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.17% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $182,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $37,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 102.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,270,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,548,195. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

