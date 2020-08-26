Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) vs. First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and First Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Financial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $60.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.69%. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.33%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Risk and Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and First Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 37.72% 10.50% 1.33% First Financial Bancorp 23.05% 7.97% 1.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and First Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 7.94 $80.39 million $2.98 20.39 First Financial Bancorp $738.95 million 1.87 $198.07 million $2.14 6.58

First Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. First Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats First Financial Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

