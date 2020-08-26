Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,442 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Westrock worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 375,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Westrock by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

