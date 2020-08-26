WeTrust Price Reaches $0.0097 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $892,006.57 and $481.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $645.20 or 0.05653914 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

