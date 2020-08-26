WEX (NYSE:WEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEX. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.38. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Saturna Capital bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janus Capital Management raised its position in WEX by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,570,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,421,000 after purchasing an additional 621,512 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in WEX by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 689,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in WEX by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in WEX by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

