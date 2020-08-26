Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 43,153 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,997,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,954,469. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $225.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

