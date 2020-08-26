William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,601 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Generac worth $115,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Generac by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, reaching $190.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,327. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $192.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

