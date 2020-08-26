William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 23,370 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $55,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after buying an additional 309,557 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $593.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $605.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

