William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 4,120 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $38,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Linde by 186.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,312. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $251.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

