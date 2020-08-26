WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.68

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and traded as low as $31.34. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 315 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is an increase from WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

About WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others.

