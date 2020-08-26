WINk Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $33.57 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002279 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

