Wintrust Financial (WTFC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) recently:

8/20/2020 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/19/2020 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

8/12/2020 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2020 – Wintrust Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2020 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,458.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,887,000 after acquiring an additional 133,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,204,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,474,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

