WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Trading Up 0.8%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.86. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 20.96% of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

