WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 56.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ AGZD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. 4,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,420. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

