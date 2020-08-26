WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.51

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and traded as high as $30.57. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 371,007 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DON. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 73,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.