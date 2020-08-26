WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by 50.1% over the last three years.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. 12,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

