WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by 45.6% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,283. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

