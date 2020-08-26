WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s (MRWSY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

MRWSY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. 17,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,824. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.