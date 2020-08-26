WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce $204.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.46 million. WNS reported sales of $220.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $848.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $834.41 million to $860.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $942.34 million, with estimates ranging from $901.16 million to $991.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 56.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 261.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,074.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

