World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE WWE opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

