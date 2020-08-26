WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.17

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and traded as high as $89.19. WSP Global shares last traded at $87.78, with a volume of 138,801 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSP. Raymond James set a C$105.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

