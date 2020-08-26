X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.16

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and traded as high as $34.93. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 2,761,205 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 327.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2,694.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 548.3% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,748,000.

