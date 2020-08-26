Xaya Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $92,822.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xaya has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,266,794 coins and its circulating supply is 44,124,667 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

