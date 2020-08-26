XEL Market Cap Reaches $460,644.94 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, XEL has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. XEL has a market capitalization of $460,644.94 and approximately $134.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004505 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

