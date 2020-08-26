Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $125.77 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.41. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

