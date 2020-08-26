XIO (XIO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $161,087.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, XIO has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XIO token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00004696 BTC on major exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $161,087.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000544 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001269 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008630 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,348,742 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx. The official website for XIO is xio.network.

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

