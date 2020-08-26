XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from XRF Scientific’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

XRF Scientific has a 1-year low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of A$0.31 ($0.22). The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

About XRF Scientific

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

