YAM (YAM) Price Hits $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, YAM has traded 97.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM token can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM has a market cap of $653,102.27 and $4,995.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00126916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.59 or 0.01670526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00193643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00151090 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

YAM Token Profile

YAM’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM Token Trading

YAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.