yearn.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $84.66 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $452.39 million and approximately $84.66 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $15,098.55 or 1.31888728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00132470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01662479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00194425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00151598 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,963 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

