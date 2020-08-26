Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 149,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 432,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

YTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

