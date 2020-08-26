Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.90. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after buying an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 609,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period.

BECN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.51. 648,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

