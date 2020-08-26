Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.99. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.31.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,900 shares of company stock worth $1,606,050 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $163,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,824 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,993,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after acquiring an additional 451,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,731,000 after buying an additional 422,285 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 658,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,888. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

