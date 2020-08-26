Zacks: Analysts Expect Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.76 Million

Brokerages expect Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post sales of $38.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.32 million. Amyris reported sales of $34.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $183.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.48 million to $185.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $287.29 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $316.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.76 million.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

In other news, Director Frank Kung purchased 3,689,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Amyris by 49.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Amyris by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 39.3% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.