Zacks: Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post sales of $76.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.80 million. CalAmp reported sales of $93.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $325.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $338.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $342.21 million, with estimates ranging from $334.65 million to $347.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

CAMP stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.33. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.