Zacks: Analysts Expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $210,040.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $78,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,540,969 shares of company stock worth $424,151,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $6,208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,923. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

