Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. SYSCO posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 151.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

