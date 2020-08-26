Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. American Vanguard reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other American Vanguard news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar purchased 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $40,967.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,818.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $262,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $388,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Vanguard by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 449,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $423.41 million, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.99.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

