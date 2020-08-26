Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,946,000 after buying an additional 1,262,374 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $29,861,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,210,000 after buying an additional 443,174 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,886,000 after buying an additional 205,410 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $7,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

