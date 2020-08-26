Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.76. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.35. 2,062,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,473,000 after acquiring an additional 842,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

